(CBS4) – Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, says he’s taking steps to try to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. He got an amendment added to the National Defense Authorization Act that would prevent moving it until two reviews are complete to make sure the decision to move it to Alabama was not political.
Last month on a syndicated radio show, former President Donald Trump said he “single-handedly” decided to make the move to Redstone Arsenal in Hunstville, Alabama.
In February, the Department of Defense announced it was investigating the decision.
Space Command differs from the U.S. Space Force, launched in December 2019. Space Command is not an individual military service but a central command for military-wide space operations. It operated at Peterson from 1985 until it was dissolved in 2002 and was revived in 2019.
Huntsville was chosen after Air Force site visits to Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas competing for the command headquarters. The Huntsville decision is subject to environmental review, expected by 2023.