HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Boulder County News, Boulder News, Colorado News, Mountain Lion, Niwot News

NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a warning this week to residents in Niwot about a mountain lion. The animal was captured on a night camera late Tuesday night stalking on private property just south of Niwot Road.

(credit: CPW)

Residents in the area say there are often deer and raccoons around there.

(credit: CPW)

Wildlife officers recommend hazing deer, raccoons, skunks or turkeys away from your property to try to prevent attracting a mountain lion.

RELATED: Mountain Lion Creeps Around Aurora Backyard

CPW says most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation with humans.

Jesse Sarles