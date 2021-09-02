NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a warning this week to residents in Niwot about a mountain lion. The animal was captured on a night camera late Tuesday night stalking on private property just south of Niwot Road.
Residents in the area say there are often deer and raccoons around there.
Wildlife officers recommend hazing deer, raccoons, skunks or turkeys away from your property to try to prevent attracting a mountain lion.
CPW says most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation with humans.