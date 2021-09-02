ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In partnership with Gov. Jared Polis’ “Vaccines For All” effort, Colorado Parks and Wildlife are working to make it easier for people to get the vaccine. On Labor Day, they’re going where people will be recreating.
The mobile vaccine bus will be at Barr Lake State Park on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bus will be parked in the Nature Center parking lot.
Once there, you can get your vaccine plus a $50 gift certificate which can be used for any Colorado Parks and Wildlife service which includes fishing licenses, campsite reservations and park passes.