Mobile COVID Vaccine Bus Will Be At Barr Lake State Park On Labor DayThe mobile vaccine bus will be at Barr Lake State Park on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With COVID Cases On The Rise, Doctors Are Concerned Hospitals Will Be Overwhelmed By Adding Flu Into The MixWith COVID cases once again on the rise, doctors are concerned hospitals could be overwhelmed by both flu and coronavirus cases.

'Hope Seems Short-Lived': Colorado Doctors Search For Solutions To Increase COVID Vaccination RatesDr. Marc Moss, Head of The Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at University of Colorado School of Medicine-Anschutz, says when it comes to the pandemic, things are getting worse despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospital Doubles Up Patients In ICU Rooms As Delta Variant Surge Threatens Northern Colorado's Health Care SystemPublic health officials and hospital leaders said the surge of COVID-19 patients from the delta variant is threatening the health care system in northern Colorado.

Officials In Adams 14 School District Go Door-To-Door To Increase Student EnrollmentAdams 14 School District has been working to get students back in the classroom since mid-summer when they began seeing a huge decline in those planning to return.

Douglas County Commissioners Vote To Leave Tri-County Health Department After Mask Mandate, Inability To Opt OutDouglas County Commissioners voted on Wednesday to distance themselves from the Tri-County Health Department after this week's face mask mandate for everyone in schools and childcare settings regardless of vaccination status.