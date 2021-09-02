DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans are getting a tax break, thanks to a surplus reported by the state controller. The state is cutting the income tax rate next year and giving people a refund.
The income tax rate will be cut from 4.55% to 4.50. Individual taxpayers can expect an average refund of $69 while joint filers can expect to get $166 back. Those refunds will be paid when you file taxes next year.
These tax cuts and refunds are a strong sign that Colorado’s economy is roaring back, I’m excited that Coloradans will get another income tax cut and refund that Coloradans can put toward bouncing back from the pandemic, a night out, or groceries,” said Governor Polis in the release announcing the cut and refunds.