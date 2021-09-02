(CBS4) – An officer-involved shooting took place on Thursday afternoon on an Interstate 76 off-ramp. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it happened at Sheridan Boulevard and I-76.
The tweet states that there is no threat to the public.
Copter4 video showed a large police presence at the scene of the shooting.
Again. Media staging in parking lot, NE corner of 52nd and Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/Gd0eZCrGcU
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 2, 2021
So far it’s not clear what led to the shooting.
SHERIDAN BOULEVARD CLOSURE
Active investigation
Both Directions of Sheridan (Colo 95) are closed between I-76 and 53rd Avenue.
This will be an extended investigation.
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) September 2, 2021
Authorities closed Sheridan Boulevard between I-76 and 53rd Avenue as part of their investigation.