By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – An officer-involved shooting took place on Thursday afternoon on an Interstate 76 off-ramp. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it happened at Sheridan Boulevard and I-76.

The tweet states that there is no threat to the public.

Copter4 video showed a large police presence at the scene of the shooting.

So far it’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Authorities closed Sheridan Boulevard between I-76 and 53rd Avenue as part of their investigation.

