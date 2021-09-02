Broncos Prepare For Week 1 Hoping For Better Injury Luck In 2021The Broncos were among the most injured teams in the NFL in 2020. The team is hoping that trend changes in a new season with potential playoff hopes.

Colorado Rockies Pitcher Kyle Freeland Leaves Game With A Left Hip ImpingementRockies starter Kyle Freeland left with a left hip impingement after facing five batters and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 9-5.

Ralphie VI Set To Debut For The Colorado Buffaloes On Friday NightAfter months of training, Ralphie VI is set to debut on Friday night when CU hosts UNC to kick off the 2021 college football season.

Denver Broncos Enter Season With Winning ExpectationsWith the preseason games in the rearview mirror, the Broncos' focus is all about Sept. 12, when they open the season on the road against the New York Giants.

After Swimmer With Diabetes Glucose Monitor Was Disallowed At Colorado State Meet, Family Files LawsuitThe lawsuit states that the issue is the swimmer -- Ethan Orr, 16 -- was wearing tape over a glucose monitor.

'Easily The Best Defense In The League': Former Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Sees Similarities Between Super Bowl 50 Defense And This Team'sFormer Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, who was a starter on the Broncos Super Bowl 50 defense which finished the season ranked first in the NFL, sees similarities between the 2021 defense and his former team.