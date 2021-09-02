HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A group of Colorado wildland firefighters who have been fighting one of the worst wildfires in California’s history are on their way back home. The three firefighters from northern Colorado worked on the fire lines for 14 days.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

Poudre Fire Authority shared photographs from the crew on Facebook on Thursday. They included images of trees in flames and large columns of fire.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

The group is now driving back to the Fort Collins area.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

The Dixie Fire has burned approximately 850,000 acres. It is 55% contained.

