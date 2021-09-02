DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver SWAT team is assisting the Westminster Police Department in the capture of a homicide suspect wanted in a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Westminster police officers rushed to the scene of the shooting in the 7300 block of Orchard Court about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Detectives were able to quickly identify a suspect and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest. Officers have been searching for the suspect since Wednesday night when he was located at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Oneida Street in Denver.
The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and has refused to come out. Denver SWAT is working with Westminster officers on a peaceful resolution.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.