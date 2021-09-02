BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County Public Health issued a new public health order on Thursday night requiring face masks for everyone ages two and up while in all indoor public spaces. The order will go into effect on Friday, Sept. 3.
Boulder County Public Health issued this statement on Thursday night after the public health order was approved by the board of health: Boulder County Public Health is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) comprehensive data tracking system to determine transmission levels. The CDC’s system tracks COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics to define four levels of community transmission (low, moderate, substantial/significant and high), based on the percentage of positive tests and the number of cases per 100,000 people. The County Level View displays this information for Boulder County.