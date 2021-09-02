Boulder County Requires Face Masks For All Indoor Public Spaces For Ages 2 And UpBoulder County Public Health issued a new public health order on Thursday night requiring face masks for everyone ages two and up while in all indoor public spaces.

Colorado Health Care Workers Volunteer To Help Other States Where COVID Cases Are SurgingAs the Delta variant surges in other states, Colorado health care workers have been answering the call to help overworked staff in other parts of the country. A team of workers from HealthONE facilities around Colorado has answered the call to help.

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Works To Pass Women's Health Protection Act After Texas' Restrictive Abortion LawColorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette is teaming up with other members of Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection act after Texas passed a strict abortion ban.

Mobile COVID Vaccine Bus Will Be At Barr Lake State Park On Labor DayThe mobile vaccine bus will be at Barr Lake State Park on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With COVID Cases On The Rise, Doctors Are Concerned Hospitals Will Be Overwhelmed By Adding Flu Into The MixWith COVID cases once again on the rise, doctors are concerned hospitals could be overwhelmed by both flu and coronavirus cases.

'Hope Seems Short-Lived': Colorado Doctors Search For Solutions To Increase COVID Vaccination RatesDr. Marc Moss, Head of The Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at University of Colorado School of Medicine-Anschutz, says when it comes to the pandemic, things are getting worse despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.