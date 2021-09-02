(AP) — A Salina man has died in a two-vehicle crash on a western Kansas roadway, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Colby, the patrol said. A westbound car driven by Frank Herman, 75, briefly went off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed both westbound lanes and the median before colliding with an eastbound pickup truck, according to a patrol report.
Investigators said Herman died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old woman from Breckenridge, Colorado, was seriously injured. The patrol said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
