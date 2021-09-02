GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters were hoping that rain would help continued success fighting the Black Mountain Fire burning in Grand County. The fire was reported on Sunday on the Routt National Forest approximately 8 miles northeast of Kremmling.
There is no containment so far on the fire that's burned 416 acres. Fire crews say there was minimal fire activity after rain on Wednesday.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
The Black Mountain Fire forced a forest area closure along with Burea of Land Management closures. There were some pre-evacuation notices issued for some residents of Grand County on Sunday.
Crews are fighting the fire from the air and on the ground.
For the latest information on pre-evacuation notices, you can sign up for alerts through the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.