BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old Broomfield man. The victim, Michael Lewis, allegedly confronted the suspect, Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, in a parking lot on the morning of Aug. 25 after seeing him trying to get into unlocked vehicles.
Neighbors reported hearing gunfire, and responding officers found Lewis with a gunshot wound to his face. According to the arrest affidavit, investigators were able to access Ring doorbell video from a neighbor. They say the video shows two vehicles driving around Sunridge Circle in Broomfield. People would get out of each car and check the handles of parked cars.
The video then shows a man, believed to be Lewis, running down the street after one of the cars. When he was out of view of the camera a gunshot could be heard.
According to the arrest affidavit, investigators found a fingerprint at the scene and matched it to Maestas-Sanchez. They learned Maestas-Sanchez was wearing an ankle monitor for a previous offense. His parole officer says GPS tracking showed Maestas-Sanchez on Sunridge Circle at the time of the shooting.
Maestas-Sanchez was taken into custody on August 27 and is being held without bond at the Broomfield Detention Center on murder charges.
Anyone with information about the case that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Broomfield Police Department’s tip line at 303-464-5749 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.