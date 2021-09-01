(CBS4) – A scheduled roundup of wild horses in northwest Colorado was postponed Wednesday morning due to rain. The Bureau of Land Management says it will continues rounding up the horses.
Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to the Department of the Interior and the BLM asking them to delay the roundups. He suggested alternatives and more discussion on humane options.
He's asking for a six month moratorium.
The BLM started the emergency roundups in early August across the West where "chronic overpopulation" of the herds "already has stretched the available food and water to its limits."
Horse advocates say ranchers don’t want the mustangs competing with their livestock for food and water.