BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Wall is traveling to Brighton. The 360-foot wall is also known as the “Wall That Heals.”
The wall will be on display starting Thursday through Sunday afternoon. The wall is presented by the City of Brighton.
It will be on display at Carmichael Park which is located just behind Brighton City Hall. The display is free to anyone who wants to visit or pay their respects. It will be open 24 hours a day.
The wall display will close to the public on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m.