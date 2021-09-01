DENVER (CBS4) – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is coming up in less than 2 weeks, and one of Colorado’s largest remembrance ceremonies will happen on Wednesday night. The ceremony will take place at Empower Field at Mile High and will include Colorado’s governor and two U.S. senators. The event will also include a presentation by Denver Broncos legends John Elway and Peyton Manning.
An announcement about the event was made last week, and it states that the event is sold out. Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper will all give addresses in the ceremony. It will include recognition of the service and sacrifice made by members of the military, educators and front-line workers “since 9/11 and throughout the pandemic.”READ MORE: F-16s To Fly Over Empower Field At Mile High To Honor 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks
Then, in what a news release describes as “in conjunction with the commemoration,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis will be presented with the Mizel Institute 2021 Community Enrichment Award. It is given in recognition of outstanding contributions to the community, and Ellis is being recognized for his work supporting essential workers. Elway and Manning will both speak about the community work by the Denver Broncos and by Ellis.
After the ceremony, Kenny Loggins will perform for members of the military, educators and front-line workers.
The news release doesn’t state how many people have been invited to be in the audience for the free, sold out event.