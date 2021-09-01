COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A federal discrimination lawsuit has been filed against the Colorado High School Activities Association that goes after a referee who disqualified a high school athlete during a critical swim meet. The lawsuit states that the issue is the swimmer — Ethan Orr, 16 — was wearing tape over a glucose monitor.

Orr swam all season for Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, but when it came time for the state championship meet, his diabetes became more than just a medical problem.

Orr wears a black tape patch on his left arm while in the pool. It’s covering his glucose monitor which is attached into his body. The patch keeps the monitor from falling off.

“They said ‘You are breaking the rules in the rules book’ and so I wasn’t able to swim,” Orr said.

His mother Amanda Terrell-Orr called it discrimination.

“I was furious that he made it all the way to state and because of his diabetes he was out,” she said.

The monitor tells a pump that he wears to automatically adjust the blood sugar level in his body. If not he could have a seizure, or faint.

Orr says he was caught off guard.

“I was embarrassed, I was upset, I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

CHSAA rules permit tape to treat a documented medical condition, with a doctor’s note. Orr did not have one.

“I was given the option to take off the glucose monitor or not swim and be disqualified with the entire team,” Orr said.

He was disqualified along with the rest of the relay team. Now he has filed a complaint with the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

CBS4 called and sent emails to CHSSA for a response. A reply has not been received.

Orr and his family want its rules changed, not just for Ethan but all diabetic swimmers.

Ethan attends Manitou Springs High School but swims for Coronado.