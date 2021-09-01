DENVER (CBS4)– Labor Day weekend is considered the unofficial end of summer and it’s also a big weekend for travel. Denver International Airport is expecting a lot of travelers over the holiday weekend, up to a million passengers.
That’s more than double the amount compared to last year when strict pandemic measures were still in place. Passenger volume is nearly back to normal pre-pandemic levels.
People are encouraged to use the A-bridge security at DIA this weekend and utilize the bag drop-off services at the transit center.