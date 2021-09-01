DENVER (CBS4) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Colorado’s Western Slope where rain could be heavy enough to cause flooding mainly over burn scars. But many of these same areas are also experiencing drought and welcome the rain.

The Flash Flood Watch includes the areas around the Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Lake Christine and 416 Fire burn scars through midnight Wednesday night.

The Grizzle Creek scar in particular will be monitored closely throughout the day on Wednesday for and threat of flooding through Glenwood Canyon. CDOT has previously announced there is a chance I-70 may have to close through the canyon.

While the threat for flooding is unwelcomed, many areas on the Western Slope continue to experience severe, extreme, and exceptional drought. The most recent drought map of the state shows most areas within the Flash Flood Watch also within some stage of drought. So from a drought prospective, the moisture is very beneficial.

There are also a handful of wildfires burning in Colorado including the Black Mountain Fire which is approximately 400 acres in Grand County. Obviously the moisture is also welcomed in those areas.

For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for any rain during the day on Wednesday is very small. A better chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder will develop after 6 p.m. but the Front Range will also be battling downsloping winds that will work hard to dry out the atmosphere. Nevertheless, it seems likely at least a few showers will survive moving out of the foothills and crossing over the metro area before midnight Wednesday night.

Another chance for rain will develop on Thursday before a better chance again on Friday. There is also a chance a few thunderstorms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind Friday afternoon. The highest threat for severe weather looks to be on the Eastern Plains at this time.