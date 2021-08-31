WESTMINSTER (CBS4) – A community is now rallying around a Westminster couple after they were shot by a neighbor in their driveway, following a dispute. Gary and Susan Reese are currently recovering in a local hospital.

Westminster Police say it happened at around 10:25 a.m. on Saturday in the area of 108th Avenue and Hobbit Lane. Shortly after, the shooter killed himself.

Greg Koenig lives in the Reeses’ cul de sac, and he’s still attempting to make sense of it all. He was inside his home when the shooting happened. His home, too, was struck by bullets.

“I think there’s a mental health component at play, but it’s very hard to be sympathetic when somebody makes those kind of decisions, to attack a family,” Koenig told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

Koenig knows them well and says they are a model family.

“They moved here 15 years ago, and we got to watch their daughters grow up and everything they did as a family, and they’re just the nicest people. They’re school teachers, they know so many kids and they’re such great people.”

That’s why friends have since organized a GoFundMe to help the family with hospital expenses. Koenig says, even from his front door, he’s seen the outpouring of support.

“So many people (have said) how can we help and those days are ahead of us to find out exactly what that is,” said Koenig.