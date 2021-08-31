BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police released new details in a tragic rollover crash on Interstate 76 that killed a man and a woman. Police responded to the interstate between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane at around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Investigators say a total of four people were inside a Chevrolet Silverado; two men and two women. The truck left the roadway and rolled several times, they say.READ MORE: Don't Worry About Bringing Your Social Security Card To The DMV As Long As You Know The Number
The driver, a woman, and two other passengers were ejected from the truck. The driver and a man died. The other passengers remain in the hospital with serious injuries.READ MORE: Parents Say Hazing Led To Criminal Charge, Discipline For Chatfield Senior High School Officials
Investigators say the group was traveling from New York to Arizona. They believe fatigue and drugs are factors in the crash.
The victims’ identities have not been released.MORE NEWS: Making Plans For Labor Day Weekend On Colorado's Front Range? Here Are 10 Things To Do
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department at (303) 288-1535.