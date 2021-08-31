ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greenwood Village city officials say they are aware of an incident involving Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown. They the incident in question happened at a new restaurant and game hall, Pindustry.
Details about the incident have not been confirmed.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says it has asked Denver District Attorney Beth McCann to be special prosecutor.
DA John Kellner says his office's "close working relationship with Sheriff Brown and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office," caused him to reach out to McCann's office. McCann agreed to help Greenwood Village Police investigate.
GVPD says a police report is not available until the investigation is complete.
Brown issued this statement to CBS4 on Tuesday afternoon:
"I am currently aware of an investigation involving me and I believe others which occurred at Pindustry. I have not been made aware of the details of the allegations against me. I have fully cooperated with police and look forward to commenting on the situation at a later date when appropriate."
When CBS4 asked if Sheriff Brown is on leave, the sheriff’s office said no.