DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is able to give out more rental assistance money. On Tuesday night, the Denver City Council approved the final set of contracts to administer the federal funds.
City officials say one in eight Denver residents is behind on their rent and many may receive a notice to pay or lose their homes.
The approved contracts include $3 million for the Salvation Army, $5 million to Brothers Redevelopment, $6 million to Northeast Denver Housing Center, $3.5 million to Jewish Family Services and $4 million to the Community Firm.