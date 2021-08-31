HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Austin Hopp, Daria Jalali, Karen Garner, Larimer County News, Loveland News, Loveland Police

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) – A judge has ruled that a former Loveland police officer involved in the rough arrest of a woman who suffers from dementia should stand trial for assault. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge decided Monday there is probable cause for the charge against Austin Hopp.

(credit: CBS)

Hopp arrested then-73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items.

(credit: CBS)

Hopp’s body camera footage shows him catching up to the woman as she walked through a field. A lawsuit claims Gardner’s shoulder was dislocated after Hopp shoved her to the ground.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)