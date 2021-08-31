LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) – A judge has ruled that a former Loveland police officer involved in the rough arrest of a woman who suffers from dementia should stand trial for assault. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge decided Monday there is probable cause for the charge against Austin Hopp.
Hopp arrested then-73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items.
Hopp’s body camera footage shows him catching up to the woman as she walked through a field. A lawsuit claims Gardner’s shoulder was dislocated after Hopp shoved her to the ground.
