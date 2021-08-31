DENVER (CBS4)– A mobile van that helps with addiction outreach to those living on the streets was presented at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera welcomed health providers to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.
Colorado now has an Office of Behavioral Health Services to help fight addiction.
Keith Hayes is a recovering addict who credits the Salvation ARmy with his recovery. Now he's the director of recovery at 5280 High School.
"What we have is an intentional community. Our youth are dying, they need us. We need more recovery schools, we need more opportunities for our youth to find a safe place to be able to learn how to live," said Hayes.
Hayes said 90,000 Americans lost their lives to overdoses last year. The state showed off the mobile health unit that is used to reach addicts who are living on the streets.