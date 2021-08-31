LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4)– A search is underway for a missing camper who hasn’t been seen since midnight Sunday. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the 28-year-old Broomfield man was camping at Two Buttes State Wildlife Area, about 40 miles south of Lamar in far southeast Colorado, when he went missing.
CPW was notified Monday that the man had not been seen since the night before.
CPW agents, along with the Baca County Sheriff's Office staff and volunteer firefighters started searching land and water for the camper. Two Buttes State Wildlife Area is about 8,533 acres.
Friends told authorities that a large group was swimming in a pond below the dam and jumping from cliffs late Sunday.
A drone is being used to search the land area while CPW deployed a boat with sonar to search the water. CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team is on their way from Denver to Two Buttes to join the search. The missing man’s SUV and personal effects were recovered at the scene.