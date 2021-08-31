DENVER (CBS4)– Fencing was placed around a homeless camp in Denver before its scheduled removal. The camp is next to the Four Winds American Indian Council on 5th Avenue and Bannock Street.
Copter4 flew over the scene Tuesday morning as Denver police officers were stationed outside of the fence.
It is just one of many camps scheduled to be cleared from the streets of Denver so far this year.
Some are questioning the land rights to the property, citing land titles and treaties with Native American tribes.