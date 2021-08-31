HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, homeless

DENVER (CBS4)– Fencing was placed around a homeless camp in Denver before its scheduled removal. The camp is next to the Four Winds American Indian Council on 5th Avenue and Bannock Street.

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the scene Tuesday morning as Denver police officers were stationed outside of the fence.

(credit: CBS)

It is just one of many camps scheduled to be cleared from the streets of Denver so far this year.

(credit: CBS)

Some are questioning the land rights to the property, citing land titles and treaties with Native American tribes.

