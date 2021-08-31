ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Fowler Trail in Eldorado Canyon State Park has reopened to hikers. Repair work was completed on the popular trial after it was severely damaged during heavy rains earlier this summer.
The rains damaged the training wall on the edge of the trail, causing it to crumble. Rocks from the wall fell and were scattered on the road below.
Timber was brought in to construct a new retaining wall. The trail sees about 85,000 hikers each year and is well-liked for being wide and accessible to many physical levels.