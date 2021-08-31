ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual meadow closures begin Wednesday in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park officials want visitors to stay on designated trails and roadways during elk rutting season.
The closures run from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. every day through Oct. 31.
Park officials extended the closure last year after so many visitors approached the elk once the closure was lifted. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and National Park officials urge people to stay away from wildlife all the time, not just during rutting season.