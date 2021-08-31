'Easily The Best Defense In The League': Former Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Sees Similarities Between Super Bowl 50 Defense And This TeamFormer Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, who was a starter on the Broncos Super Bowl 50 defense which finished the season ranked first in the NFL, sees similarities between the 2021 defense and his former team.

CBS4 Fan Poll: How many games do you think the Broncos will win this season?Take the CBS4 Sports poll.

Denver Broncos Defense Completes Preseason Without Allowing A TouchdownThe Broncos defense completed an entire preseason without allowing a touchdown.

AFC West Preview: Kansas City Chiefs 'Clearly The Team To Beat,' Says CBS4's Michael SpencerThe Chiefs have won the AFC West the last five seasons, though the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders will be looking to end that run.

Courtland Sutton Gets Back Into A Groove With First Game Back: 'Definitely A Blessing'The Broncos final preseason game featured Courtland Sutton returning to game action for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

'Long Road To Get Here': Von Miller Returns To The Field After Season-Ending InjuryBroncos linebacker Von Miller played in his first “game action” since December of 2019 on Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High.