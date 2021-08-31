DENVER (CBS4)– Coloradans applying for a driver license no longer need to bring a physical Social Security card with their number on it. Instead, applicants can provide it verbally and the DMV will verify the information with the Social Security Administration.
That means one less piece of paperwork they are required to bring to the DMV when obtaining a permit, license or ID. The change only applies to U.S. citizens and and permanent residents.
The change in the process impacts only those applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or identification cards.
The change in the SSN does not affect the other criteria to obtain a Colorado credential. For complete identification requirements, please visit DMV.Colorado.gov/identification-requirement-charts.
The DMV said it is also working to expand online services which will allow more people to access what they need without traveling to a DMV location.
The DMV offers many online services, including license and ID card renewals, vehicle registration renewals, paying a traffic ticket, motor vehicle records, first-time vehicle registration and more.