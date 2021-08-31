DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm will be remembered during a public memorial and celebration of life event on Tuesday afternoon. The 85-year-old died Coloradan died late last month of complications from a pulmonary embolism.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings across Colorado on Tuesday to mark the former governor’s passing, and declared Aug. 31 Governor Richard Lamm Day.
The public memorial is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. All are welcome in-person, but there will also be a live stream people can watch CBSN Denver.
Lamm served three terms as a Democratic governor of the state, from from 1975 to 1987.
He most noteably opposed Colorado being the host of the 1976 Winter Olympics after it had already been awarded to Denver. Lamm said the games would cause environmental damage and cost too much. The Games wound up being relocated to Innsbruck, Austria.