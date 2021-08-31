'Get Vaccinated, Don't Screw Around': Colorado Man Who Got COVID Twice Describes Months Spent Recovering In HospitalBill Phillips didn't think he needed to be vaccinated. A fitness coach, he had COVID-19 once and the antibodies that come with it, then it hit him again.

Colorado Doctors Encourage Flu Vaccine Saying Season Might Not Be As Mild As 2020Staff at The Medical Center of Aurora say patients can even receive both shots on the same day, but should use separate arms so local reactions to either shot can be tracked separately.

Tri-County Health Department Replaces Mask Order With New Mask OrderTri-County Health Department voted to replace a current public health order with a new one which mandates everyone 2 years and older to wear a mask inside a school or child care facility.

Arapahoe County Can't Opt Out Of Tri-County Health Mask OrderThe Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners met on Monday to discuss a recent public health order from Tri-County Health Department.

Air Force Academy Vaccinates Cadets To Meet Guidance From Secretary Of DefenseThe Air Force Academy is vaccinating cadets to make sure the academy is in line with new guidance from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Douglas Fire Burns South Of Rangley, Sends Smoke Across The AreaA fire burning about 20 miles south of Rangley in Rio Blanco County remains uncontained as of Sunday afternoon.