(CBS4) – If you’re looking to get out of the Denver metro area for Labor Day Weekend, here’s a sampling of what’s happening in Colorado’s high country if you decide to head west.

Telluride Film Festival – Telluride is celebrating the 48th film festival this Labor Day Weekend. You need to have a negative COVID test with 72 hours of when you pick up your pass. You must wear masks at all of the indoor venues. The festival features nearly 40 film programs in nine different venues. At this point, there are wait lists for the passes. Individual tickets go on sale right before shows after all the passholders are admitted. Learn more at telluridefilmfestival.org.

Four Corners Folk Festival – Pagosa Springs welcomes an all-star folk and bluegrass lineup for September 3 through Sept. 5, complete with camping. You will need proof of vaccination for everyone 12 and older or a negative COVID test taken within with 72 hours of arrival. Kids 11 and younger will have to wear masks when they are in the main festival, children’s or late-night tents. In addition to enjoying the concert, the festival also offers workshops and programs just for the kids. Check out the full lineup, which includes bluegrass performer Tim O’Brien.

Keystone Oktoberfest – Keystone is ready to celebrate the unofficial end of the summer with Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 4. You’ll find plenty of music in the River Run Village all afternoon. New Belgium is rolling out three new seasonal beers you’ll want to enjoy out of a commemorative stein. This is a real Kinderfest (German for Children’s Day) so make sure to check out all the fun at Buffalo Courtyard where you can even get polka lessons. Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo – From barrel racing to mutton busting, cowboys and girls take over the Ouray County Fairgrounds for September 5 and 6. Sunday evening you’ll find music and be sure to check out the Monday BBQ throwing by the Elks Lodge. Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

46th Breckenridge Gathering At The Great Divide Art Festival – This is the longest running art festival in Summit County as top artists from across the country show their works in 13 categories including jewelry, painting and photography. The show is at Colorado Mountain College just north of town with free admission and free parking. The festival is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Learn more at mountainartfestivals.com.

Mudslide Festival – Mudslides badly damaged Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon earlier this summer and closures impacted businesses in Glenwood Springs, but one is putting a fun spin on the challenges. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is throwing a Mudslide Festival for Labor Day Weekend. The mountain-top amusement park will host muddy water balloon tosses and super sand bag races, and you’ll even get a chance to dunk the mayor in mud. You’ll find mudslide pie and mudslide drinks for the festival Friday through Sunday.

