DENVER (CBS4) – This year’s Labor Day weekend will look a lot more like the ones we all remember from before the coronavirus pandemic. Some events still have COVID restrictions, others have moved dates and locations in an effort to be safer. Here’s some suggestions on how to enjoy the “unofficial” end of summer along Colorado’s Front Range.

Taste of Colorado – It’s the grand-daddy of Denver’s Labor Day weekend events and is billed as the state’s largest free-admission outdoor event. After being canceled in 2020 it returns this year, but don’t look for it in Civic Center Park. Instead, it’s moving to the 16th Street Mall where it can spread out stages, vendors and restaurants. You’ll more than 50 food vendors and the stages will feature local musicians. You’ll find plenty of local artwork all along the mall as well. Families will check out the Kids Activity Zone. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on September 4 and 5 and from 11 a.m until 7 p.m. on the 6th. Get more information at atasteofcolorado.com.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival – This festival is moving not only its date but also its location. Organizers moved it from the streets of Cherry Creek North to the parking lot west of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center as well as the area south of the mall along Cherry Creek. The dates have moved to September 4, 5 & 6 instead of the traditional 4th of July dates. Another change: you need a ticket get inside the festival. You can download a free timed ticket from the festival’s website cherrycreekartsfestival.org. Families should make sure to check all the action on “ARTivity Avenue.”

Fortitude 10K – Runners will get a chance to hit the streets in a big way with the FORTitude 10K. The starting gun goes off at 8 a.m. on Sept. 6. The course takes runners and walkers through Fort Collins landmarks including City Park, Old Town Square and the Colorado State University campus. It finishes next to the Canvas Stadium in a real festival with food trucks, drinks and live music. Get more information at fortitude10k.com.

Summerfest – The Center for the Arts Evergreen is ready to welcome everyone back to Buchanan Recreational Park for the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. This is another event organizers moved a bit later because of the pandemic. It’s the 41st year for Summerfest, which features juried fine arts and crafts. You’ll find plenty of fresh food and fresh brews. It does have a $5 admission for adults but is free for kids and helps support the arts year-round. Summerfest is open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get more information at evergreenarts.org/event/summerfest-2021/.

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off – The real gem of this festival is the daily Balloon Lift Off in Memorial Park all three days of the Labor Day Weekend. That’s why the city calls it the most colorful weekend of the year. You’ll also want to check out the Saturday evening balloon glow. Like any good festival, there will be plenty of music and food. Get more information at coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.

Louisville 85th Annual Labor Day Parade – Louisville goes all out for Labor Day with the highlight being the Labor Day Parade with the theme “Friends and Neighbors.” Because Main Street is closed for outdoor dining, the parade steps off at Pine Street and Via Appia. Be ready to enjoy the stylings of the marching bands from both Monarch High School and Centaurus High School. Other weekend events include the Bocce Tournament Saturday and the Fine Arts Show & Sale which will be open Friday, September 3 through September 12. Get more information at louisvilleco.gov.

Boulder Creek Hometown Festival – Enjoy the Labor Day Weekend at Boulder Creek with a festival that includes the Great Zucchini Race, trust us, it’s the cutest use of giant zucchinis you’ll ever see. You’ll also find live performances at the Bandshell along with a food court and beer garden. Car buffs can check out the LETR StarLite Classic Car & Motorcycle Show. Its open September 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday the 6th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Get more information at bceproductions.com.

Nan Desu Kan 24 – How about taking a trip to enjoy Japanese culture? The Gaylord Resort & Convention Center in Aurora is hosting the Nan Desu Kan 24 September 3 through 5. It’s a chance to enjoy traditional Japanese arts, anime, cosplay and gaming. You’ll also find plenty of shopping during a different kind of Labor Day adventure. Get more information at ndkdenver.org.

Mile Hi Barrel Horse Race – If you love all things equestrian, the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock should figure into your Labor Day Weekend plans. You can check out the Barrel Horse Races on Sunday and Monday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Get more information at barrelrace.com.

Colorado State Fair – If you haven’t made it yet, Labor Day Weekend is your last chance to check out the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. It’s everything you expect from a fair with carnival rides, concerts, livestock and rodeo shows and classic carnival food. And if you haven’t gotten your COVID vaccine, there will be a vaccination bus at Gate 5 which includes gift cards and other incentives. Get more information at coloradostatefair.com.