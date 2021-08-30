CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – People visiting Pikes Peak found what looked like a winter wonderland when they arrived to the summit on Monday morning, but it was actually a blanket of graupel and hail left from thunderstorms that moved through late Sunday afternoon. As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday the weather at the summit was sunny and 42 degrees.

The storm on Sunday was part of a small cluster of strong thunderstorms that formed over Park County. The slow-moving storms dropped locally heavy rain and small hail as they pushed to the east.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service was in the town of Jefferson when the storms moved through and he recorded hail that was as large as 1.25 inches in diameter. While that was large enough to classify the storm as severe, most locations did not receive hail that large.

