CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning abandoned warehouse early Monday morning. The fire broke out at 800 N. Seminole Road.

(credit: Denver Fire)

When firefighters arrived they found the flames engulfing the building. The warehouse was unoccupied and there were no injuries.

READ MORE: 'Artist, Animal Lover And Sensitive Soul': Gov. Jared Polis Remembers Elijah McClain 2 Years After His Death

(credit: Denver Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

MORE NEWS: Remains Of Hurricane Nora Could Bring Flash Flood Threat Back To Colorado By Wednesday

 

Jennifer McRae