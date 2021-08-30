DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning abandoned warehouse early Monday morning. The fire broke out at 800 N. Seminole Road.
When firefighters arrived they found the flames engulfing the building. The warehouse was unoccupied and there were no injuries.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
The #DenverFireDepartment responded to an abandoned warehouse fire on 800 N. Seminole Rd. early this morning. The warehouse was unoccupied when crews arrived & luckily there were no injuries. Fire investigators are working to determine cause.
