AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been two years since the death of Elijah McClain. An encounter between the 23-year-old and Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019 set a series of events in motion that would put McClain in the hospital, on life support.
He died Aug. 30, 2019.READ MORE: Sunday Storm Left Blanket Of Graupel And Hail On Pikes Peak
Gov. Jared Polis posted on Facebook, “Two years ago today, we lost Elijah McClain. He was an artist, animal lover, and sensitive soul who brought light and positivity to those around him. Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones today and every day. May he rest in peace.”
McClain was stopped by police after a 911 call regarding a suspicious person.
What investigations have found is that Aurora police had no legal basis to stop, frisk or use a now banned chokehold on McClain. Police body cameras recorded the incident.READ MORE: Flames Destroy Abandoned Warehouse In Denver Early Monday Morning
“Get us some more units- we are fighting him,” could be heard shouted by one officer on the recording.
McClain was confronted while walking home just north of Colfax on Billings after someone called 911 to report a man who appeared suspicious. He had been to the store to buy tea.
McClain was also injected with the sedative Ketamine. Investigations criticized the amount given and have led to a new state law with stricter requirements on such use.MORE NEWS: Remains Of Hurricane Nora Could Bring Flash Flood Threat Back To Colorado By Wednesday
The officers involved were not charged by the Adams County District Attorney at the time, but a state grand jury has been taking another look.