(AP) – When Bryce Perkins’ pass on fourth-and-15 sailed over tight end Jacob Harris’ head as time expired in Denver on Saturday night, the Broncos defense completed an entire preseason without allowing a touchdown.
"The goal is to be No. 1 and that's one of the goals that is attainable out there," defensive end Shelby Harris said. "To be No. 1, that's all we care about. We have the tools to be No. 1, and we've got to go out there and prove it every week."
The Broncos played their starting defense for three series and held the Rams to a pair of field goals. After a three-and-out to start the game, Los Angeles had a pair of 11-play drives that ate up more than 12½ minutes and 101 yards.
Denver allowed seven field goals in the three exhibitions, outscoring opponents 80-21.
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
