JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 285 near Conifer has been identified as Benjamin Bobier of Colorado Springs. Bobier, 36, died last Friday afternoon in the hospital, the day after the crash.
The crash occurred on Aug. 26 when CSP says the driver of a red Dodge Ram tried to illegally pass another vehicle when they crashed head-on into a black pickup truck.
Diana Snell, a 55-year-old woman from Englewood and her 2-year-old granddaughter Jordan Snell, were in the truck and died in the crash. They were riding with two others in the black truck; those two victims were hospitalized.
None of the adults in the black truck were wearing seatbelts, but the child was in a child safety seat.
CSP says a passenger in the red truck, Mary Hackenberger, 53, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
Speed and alcohol were considered factors in the crash.