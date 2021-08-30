EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Air Force Academy is vaccinating cadets to make sure the academy is in line with new guidance from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The renewed push to get cadets vaccinated began on Monday.
The Secretary of Defense issued the mandate requiring the
vaccine for service members now that it has FDA approval.
The Department of Defense currently requires at least nine vaccines for people entering military service. Some military members get up to 17 vaccines, depending on their roles and duty locations.