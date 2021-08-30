GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock visited the CCC camp at Katherine Craig Park on Monday. He visited during the inaugural workforce session to see the efforts to help restore the park with a lot of history.
For the last six weeks, a cohort has been working on restoration projects at Katherine Craig Park. It was also a Civilian Conservation Corps camp from 1937 to 1941.
The group has been participating in the workforce session that helps teach the important skills of construction.
“The chance to really take some young people and help instill in them the ethics and the skills necessary to be successful in construction is really important,” said Hancock.
The hope is with the reactivation of the CCC camp there will be another session next spring and more in the future.