ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners met on Monday to discuss a recent public health order from Tri-County Health Department. The order requires students ages 2 to 12 and staff at child care centers and schools to wear a mask indoors.
The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners requested feedback from the community about whether they agree with the order.
A decision from the board is expected on Tuesday. Protestors stood outside as commissioners held the meeting.
TCHD says the order is in alignment with federal guidance which recommends mask wearing in public spaces with high rates of community transmission. The health department encompasses Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.
Under current TCHD policy, counties can opt out of the order, to which Douglas County and Adams County did. However, TCHD met late Monday afternoon to reconsider that policy.
Ultimately, the department voted 5-3 to rescind the option for counties to opt out of public health orders. It’s not clear how this will affect Arapahoe County’s decision.