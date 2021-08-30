Monday August 30th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer gives you his best bet for tonight's Rockies-Rangers game and a NRFI bet for the MLB slate.

CU and CSU Football Betting PreviewMichael Spencer and Jay Croucher, the Head of Trading at PointsBet, look at the upcoming season for CU and CSU, discuss the lines for their season-opening games, and discuss the upcoming NFL season from a betting perspective.

Why Aren't The Shuttle Lots Open At Denver International Airport? Blame It On Staffing ChallengesThe Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots at Denver International Airport have been closed for over a year, and airport officials say the reason they haven't reopened as more people have been flying again is due to "staffing challenges." Katie Johnston reports.

'Artist, Animal Lover And Sensitive Soul': Gov. Jared Polis Remembers Elijah McClain 2 Years After His DeathIt's been two years since the death of Elijah McClain. An encounter between the 23-year-old and Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019 set a series of events in motion that would put McClain in the hospital, on life support.

Hot And Smoky Start To The WeekWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

Cubs Found Several Months After Routt County Bear AttackTwo bear cubs who were left on their own after their mother attacked and injured a man in Routt County have been found.

