DENVER (CBS4) – The American Red Cross is calling for volunteers as they face an active disaster season. Red Cross officials representing Colorado and Wyoming say the need is growing as now-Tropical Depression Ida envelops the Gulf Coast.
While crews from Colorado and Wyoming are already in Louisiana, the Red Cross says they need more volunteers.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” Gino Greco, CEO of the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
The volunteers would help in disaster shelters with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory and information collection. Other volunteers would need a health care background, like nurses, to help provide health care needs.
The agency is also calling on volunteers to be part of their local disaster action team which responds to local disasters, such as house fires.
Health safety precautions like screenings, mask wearing and enhanced cleaning procedures will continue, officials say.
Red Cross officials say financial donations are needed to keep resources available.
Those interested in helping the community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please contact our local chapter at COWVS@redcross.org or find more information online.