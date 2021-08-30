ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – There has been a last-minute plea agreement for a high-profile shooting in Alamosa. Defense attorney James Marshall was about to go on trial for allegedly shooting another man in the back of the head during a protest in downtown Alamosa on June 4, 2020.
The victim, Danny Pruitt, was driving his truck through an intersection that protesters had blocked. Witnesses say Pruitt's truck was inching through the crosswalk when Marshall shot him.
Marshall told officers he thought he saw the truck come in contact with his wife, who was still in front of the truck, during the protest.
Pruitt survived.
On Monday morning, Marshall pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony. He’ll be sentenced in October.