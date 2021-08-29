DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos final preseason game featured Courtland Sutton returning to game action for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Heading into the game, Sutton said his goal was to “go out and play fast and just not think about anything.”

The fourth year wide receiver has been a full participant throughout training camp, but he needed some game action to feel truly ready for the regular season.

“I wanted to be able to go out and build that confidence in myself that my leg is completely fine and that I can go out there and be who I am at a high level. I think that’s exactly what I want to be able to do Saturday and moving forward the rest of the season, just that confidence. The ability is still there, I just have to go do it,” Sutton said earlier in the week.

In Saturday’s preseason finale, Sutton dropped the first pass that went his way, but it wouldn’t take long for him to get into his groove. On the Broncos third offensive drive, Sutton caught two passes for a combined 27 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater.

“It was definitely a blessing to be back on the field. A lot of hard work to be able to get back into the space of being able to play a game,” Sutton said after the game.

“He was confident coming in. He told me after he felt good and thought he played good. I have a lot of confidence in him moving forward,” Vic Fangio said after the game. “Just to be out there playing, running routes, out there competing, and knowing he could get hit for the first time. It was good to get him out there and it was a bonus that he caught some balls and caught a touchdown.”

Sutton was a game captain along with Von Miller and Albert Okwuegbunam. All three returned from season-ending injuries.

“It was nice to be able to go out there and be with the guys and do it in front of Broncos Country. It was amazing to be able to see all the fans out there and hear them cheering for us. It was amazing. Gets you hyped for the regular season.” Sutton said