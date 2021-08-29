(CBS4) – A man and woman from Florida were arrested and face charges of child abuse resulting in death after the FBI says the pair dumped the body of a child in Colorado’s high country. According to an FBI arrest affidavit, Nickolle Aguilar, 25, was the child’s mother and Daniel Garcia, 26, was his stepfather.

Court documents state the child, 5-year-old Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo, died in a hotel room in San Antonio, Texas on July 25. Aguilar told authorities Garcia hit the boy so hard he slammed into a wall and then started vomiting a dark substance.

The child later died, and authorities say surveillance video shows Garcia carrying a lifeless body down a staircase at the hotel in the early morning hours of July 26. Aguilar then told agents they traveled to Colorado with the boy’s body.

Agents say the couple had a hotel reservation through July 29, but left without properly checking out.

The suspects camped in a remote area where they buried the boy’s body, agents say. The suspects then packed up and drove south to Costa Rica. Aguilar says that’s when her own mother questioned her about the boy and his wellbeing.

Aguilar admitted to her mother what happened, and the mother then called authorities in San Antonio.

Agents responded to the campsite on Aug. 25 and found the boy’s body in a deep ravine. They say the body was exposed to the elements and animal activity for nearly a month.

Last week, FBI Denver told CBS4 they were working on an evidence recovery operation on Berthoud Pass. The FBI’s office in San Antonio confirmed with CBS4 Investigator Kati Weis saying agents were looking for the child’s body on Berthoud Pass last week.

Court documents state Aguilar and her mother also traveled to the campsite to “do the right thing” and give the boy a proper burial.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy.

Aguilar told agents she witnessed Garcia abusing the child ahead of his death. She told agents she didn’t intervene because “she was too eager to be in a relationship.” She reportedly said she and Garcia talked about losing custody of their other children and chose to not report Domenic’s death.

It’s not clear how many children the couple has or who is caring for them.