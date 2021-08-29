MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burning about 10 miles north of Grand Junction has charred at least 95 acres as of Sunday afternoon. The Wild Horse Fire is burning near Triangle Park, Mesa County officials say.
Crews were met with hot, dry and breezy conditions on Sunday. They expect those to continue through at least Tuesday.
Another fire is burning about an hour and a half north of this fire. The Douglas Fire has charred more than 100 acres.
Officials have not said what caused the fire. It’s not clear if any structures are threatened.