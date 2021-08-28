WIGGINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire sparked near Wiggins, southwest of Fort Morgan, on Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Office of Emergency Management call it the Bijou Fire.
A satellite image from National Weather Service-Boulder shows a smoke plume moving west.
#DHSEM field manager is monitoring the Bijou Fire and providing assistance as requested by local jurisdictions. https://t.co/SPLmrKK6kZ
— CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) August 28, 2021
Wiggins Rural Fire Protection District says the fire started near County Road 8 and County road O. They urge residents to stay away and not travel east on County Road 5/Highway 52.
Colorado’s Office of Emergency Management says they are helping local authorities.
Some people in the Denver metro area reported smelling smoke.
Dang, either there's a wildfire in Colorado or the smoke from the #CaliforniaWildFires is really bad in Denver today. I can smell the smoke, let alone see it. #COwx
— JJ (@TomcatNASCAR_2) August 28, 2021