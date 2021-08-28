(CBS4) – Colorado’s Task Force One is on its way to Louisiana as Hurricane Ida churns closer to making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. The team of 45 will be stationed in Alexandria to help with search and rescue efforts.
The team left Colorado Saturday morning. The hurricane is expected to make landfall Sunday night.READ MORE: Two Nurses Guilty Of Stealing Drugs From Hospital Patients
Officials say the team could potentially respond to the same area they did 16 years ago when Hurricane Katrina slammed into Louisiana.
“It’s a job that somebody has to do, and it’s kind of nice that we’re capable of it. It’s quite an honor. You know there are some folks who are in trouble, and we’re going to try and go down and see what we can do to help them out. That’s our job,” said Brian Daley, Task Force Leader.READ MORE: Jeffco Public Health Slightly Amends Mask Order After Feedback From Child Care Facilities
The crew was put on alert Friday evening and had four hours to get on the road once they were called for duty. The task force is a Colorado-based team for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“The Task Force must be totally self-sufficient for the first 72 hours of a deployment,” according to the task force’s webpage.MORE NEWS: I-76 Reopened Following Deadly Crash Involving 1 Vehicle
Among search and rescue skills, the team also provides emergency medical care for victims who are trapped, task force personnel and search dogs; assesses damage and needs of local, state and federal officials; evaluates hazardous material and structures; stabilizes damaged structures.