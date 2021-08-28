COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An Amber Alert is now deactivated for a 21-month-old girl last seen with her 50-year-old father, Earther Glover. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the child was found, but officers are still looking for the suspect.
CSPD is still looking for Earther Lee Glover Jr, but is happy to report that 21-month-old, Ezaria Glover has been located and is safe and unharmed. Thank you everyone for your help in finding Ezaria.
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 28, 2021
Earther Glover is a Black male, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark shirt, glasses and a Denver Broncos baseball cap.
According to Colorado Springs police, Glover was involved in a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive with an ex-girlfriend. During the disturbance, Glover removed his daughter from the care of his ex-girlfriend, and then fired a handgun at his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old son. No one was injured by the gunfire.
According to Colorado Springs police, “Glover is believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan and is considered armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.