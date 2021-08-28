CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An Amber Alert is now deactivated for a 21-month-old girl last seen with her 50-year-old father, Earther Glover. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the child was found, but officers are still looking for the suspect.

Earther Glover is a Black male, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark shirt, glasses and a Denver Broncos baseball cap.

According to Colorado Springs police, Glover was involved in a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive with an ex-girlfriend. During the disturbance, Glover removed his daughter from the care of his ex-girlfriend, and then fired a handgun at his ex-girlfriend and her 10-year-old son. No one was injured by the gunfire.

According to Colorado Springs police, “Glover is believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan and is considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

