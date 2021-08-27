(CBS4) – A fatal crash between a pickup truck and a garbage truck in the 8900 block of Tower Road on Friday morning led to major traffic backups. It happened in the southbound lanes.
Commerce City police and the South Adams County Fire Department responded to the crash at 5:22 a.m.
Investigators said they believe the pickup truck was headed northbound and strayed into the southern lanes, hitting the garbage truck head-on. The pickup truck driver died.
Tower Road was closed from East 104th Avenue to East 81st Avenue after the crash and it was expected to stay closed for many hours Friday morning. The following information for drivers was shared by authorities:
Traffic is being re-routed onto E. 104th Avenue for southbound traffic and for northbound traffic, motorists are turning around at E. 81st Avenue.
The name of the driver who died hasn’t been released. He was the only person who was hurt.