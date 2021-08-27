$400 Million Settlement From Drug Companies Will Help Those Struggling With AddictionMore than 560 Coloradans have died from opioid overdoses in the past four years. Now, through a settlement, major drug companies will pay more than $400 million to Colorado.

COVID Outbreak: Newton Middle School 6th Graders Enter Quarantine, Remote Learning For 10 DaysSixth graders at Newton Middle School in Littleton will be quarantined for the next 10 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Teachers React To COVID Outbreaks Across Colorado Just Days After Classes BeginColorado health data shows COVID outbreaks in several Colorado schools, but many teachers want to stay in their classrooms and hope their students and parents will do what it takes to have a normal school year.

Some Artists Feel Safe To Return To The Stage, Auditorium After DCPA COVID Vaccine, Mask RequirementsThe Denver Center for the Performing Arts will require all guests 12 and older to be vaccinated before attending a show, and all guests 11 and younger will have to present a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

COVID Patient Returns To Hospital In Longmont To Serenade Health Care Workers Who Took Care Of HimOne of Colorado’s first COVID-19 patients to be hospitalized returned to the hospital that treated him for the first time since his release, this time in an effort to thank the people who helped save his career and life.

Denver Schools Report Low Number Of COVID Cases, Parents Wonder What's To ComeDenver Public Schools has almost made it through its first week of in-person learning uninterrupted by COVID-19.