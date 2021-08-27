GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly explosion. Matthew Fry pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter and second-degree assault.
The explosion happened on March 5 at the University Commons apartment complex located at 1314 9th Street in Greeley. Investigators believe Fry was extracting butane hash oil from marijuana when the explosion happened.
Two men and two women were inside the apartment when the explosion happened. Three of them were hospitalized with severe burns and one of the women died from her injuries.